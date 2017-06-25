D'Angelo Russell got mixed reaction during first Brooklyn introduction

When the Los Angeles Lakers traded D’Angelo Russell before the 2017 NBA Draft, he immediately became a centerpiece of the Brooklyn Nets.

However, his first trip to to the home of the Nets at Barclays Center did not exactly go as planned. Russell, who was at Ice Cube’s Big 3 basketball tournament kickoff in Brooklyn, was met with some not so welcoming feedback.

D'Angelo Russell gets introduced for the first time at Barclays Center since being traded here last week. He gets received with lots of boos — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) June 25, 2017

Remember, it was not long ago nearby Knicks fans booed Kristaps Porzingis when he was selected by the New York franchise.

Of course, not all of the negativity came from Nets fans. In fact, many at the game wore Lakers jerseys and a splattering of other team memorabilia. Some at the arena could have supported any NBA team, especially considering the marquee player participating is Allen Iverson.

Others may have been upset Brooklyn traded former Nets star Brook Lopez. Meanwhile, a Nets beat reporter also reminds us not everyone in Brooklyn was unhappy to have Russell in his new home court.

D'Angelo Russell introduced to a mostly favorable reaction. #Nets #Big3 — Bryan Fonseca (@BryanFonsecaNY) June 25, 2017

While the initial reception was not ideal, Russell did not seem to mind. He was seen smiling while taking selfies on his phone.

Russell also took photographs with new teammates Archie Goodwin, Caris LeVert and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson while at the event. Hollis-Jefferson is now the only player on the Nets who was on the team before February 2016.

His introductory press conference for Brooklyn is scheduled for Monday morning at 10:30 am.