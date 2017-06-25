Larry Nance Jr. on Lonzo Ball, Paul George rumors, Brook Lopez trade and Magic Johnson's impact

On the latest episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Los Angeles Lakers power forward Larry Nance Jr. to discuss a wide range of topics:
1:00: Reaction to the Lonzo Ball pick and how he’ll help the Lakers.
2:30: Thoughts on LaVar Ball.
3:30: How the Lakers did in the draft overall.
4:10: Thoughts on the Paul-George-to-L.A. rumors and how he deals with trade rumors.
6:20: Reaction to Brook Lopez joining the team and D’Angelo Russell being traded.
8:30: His talks with Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka, and what role they want him to play.
13:00: Playoff expectations for the upcoming season.
16:00: How close this Lakers team has become.
19:15: Thoughts on Luke Walton‘s first season as coach.
20:40: Why the Lakers are so attractive to free agents now.
23:00: His foundation Athletes vs. Crohn’s Disease.
25:45: Toughest players to defend and toughest players to score against.
26:40: The biggest trash-talker he’s faced.
27:25: The most hostile opposing arenas.
28:10: Has Kobe Bryant been around the organization?
32:50: Will he participate in next season’s dunk contest?
