Mavericks expected to decline Dirk Nowitzki contract option, sign new deal

The Dallas Mavericks are expected to decline the team option on the contract of Dirk Nowitzki, which would have been for $25 million.

League sources say Dallas has informed Dirk Nowitzki that it will decline his $25 million option for next season to sign him to a new deal. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 25, 2017

Nowitzki would join Kobe Bryant as the longest-tenured player on one team for the NBA record. This will be his twentieth season with the Mavericks.

Marc Stein, who reported the news, discussed how their current “young core” will be the identity for Dallas moving forward (via ESPN):

Re-signing restricted free-agent center Nerlens Noel and solidifying the team’s young core of Harrison Barnes, Seth Curry, Noel and newly drafted Dennis Smith Jr. are the Mavericks’ offseason priorities. Sources say that Dallas, as it stands, does not have plans to pursue marquee free agents.

The Mavericks were recently linked to upcoming free agent Jrue Holiday. However, Nowitzki would have to sign for the NBA mid-level exception to have enough cap space to add a big name this offseason.

ESPN’s report mentions the team will “do what Dirk wants”, which means a new contract would likely be a one-and-one deal.

The Mavericks could have $21m in room but only if Nowitzki signs for the $4.3m room mid-level. Cap space in Dallas is very fluid. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 25, 2017