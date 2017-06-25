Mavericks expected to decline Dirk Nowitzki contract option, sign new deal

The Dallas Mavericks are expected to decline the team option on the contract of Dirk Nowitzki, which would have been for $25 million.
Nowitzki would join Kobe Bryant as the longest-tenured player on one team for the NBA record. This will be his twentieth season with the Mavericks.
Marc Stein, who reported the news, discussed how their current “young core” will be the identity for Dallas moving forward (via ESPN):
Re-signing restricted free-agent center Nerlens Noel and solidifying the team’s young core of Harrison Barnes, Seth Curry, Noel and newly drafted Dennis Smith Jr. are the Mavericks’ offseason priorities. Sources say that Dallas, as it stands, does not have plans to pursue marquee free agents.
The Mavericks were recently linked to upcoming free agent Jrue Holiday. However, Nowitzki would have to sign for the NBA mid-level exception to have enough cap space to add a big name this offseason.
ESPN’s report mentions the team will “do what Dirk wants”, which means a new contract would likely be a one-and-one deal.
