Trending stories: Lonzo Ball, the BIG3 and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
During draft, D.J. Wilson sat alone in Sacramento hotel room. Then ‘we went bonkers’ – via sacbee.com
June 24 09:03 PM
D.J. Wilson of Michigan and Capital Christian High School in Sacramento emerged from a long shot to an NBA draft first-round selection by the Milwaukee Bucks.
Shares
5 crucial questions that could define the BIG3 as Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 league opens play – via ftw.usatoday.com
June 24 06:34 PM
BIG3 was put together quickly. Will it show?
Shares
To help Jonathan Isaac develop, the Magic must avoid the mistakes of the Rob Hennigan era – via orlandosentinel.com
June 24 03:27 PM
The Orlando Magic need to have Jonathan Isaac earn his playing time
Shares
For Spurs’ White, the fairy tale is just beginning – via expressnews.com
June 24 04:42 PM
For Spurs’ White, the fairy tale is just beginning Derrick White was never really interested in going to cooking school. “It’s not my thing,” said White, the high-scoring guard from Colorado the Spurs selected No. 29 in Thursday’s NBA draft. The NAIA school is renowned mostly for its culinary arts program, but at least they would let him play basketball there …
Shares
The inside story of how Lonzo Ball became a Laker – via sports.yahoo.com
June 23 12:44 PM
All it took for the storied franchise to be sold on the former UCLA star was to spend some time in a day in the life of Lonzo.
Shares
The Heat fell in love with Bam Adebayo for two reasons: his future and his past – via miamiherald.com
June 24 10:42 AM
Said coach Erik Spoelstra: “So much of this league is about finding the kind of basketball player that fits your culture, fits your style of play, fits your work ethic and Bam checks so many boxes. He has a great story that we really connected with. We believe in these kind of stories, guys that have to show perseverance and great individual character. That matters in this league.”
Comments