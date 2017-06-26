Kevin Love to Nuggets, Paul George to Cavs 'very unlikely'

The Cleveland Cavaliers discussed a three-way trade involving Kevin Love and Paul George with the Indiana Pacers and the Denver Nuggets.

I can confirm the Cavs did hold discussions to send Love to DEN and get PG from Indiana, on draft night. Source says "nothing serious" — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) June 25, 2017

However, sources told Cleveland.com the negotiations were “nothing serious” and “very unlikely” to become finalized.

This remains consistent with what others have said about George-to-Cleveland. Adrian Wojnarowski wrote about the rumor last week (via Yahoo):

The Cavaliers are devoid of the kind of young players and future picks that Indiana might want in return for George, and George has never mentioned the Cavaliers as an intriguing destination.

The recent report from Marc Stein and Chris Haynes mentioned the teams could not agree to a final trade construction. This makes sense considering Cleveland does not have very enticing young assets, which is presumably why the front office tried to get Denver involved.

The Nuggets have made “upgrading at power forward” one of the biggest priorities of the offseason. However, they made a trade during the NBA draft to land power forward Trey Lyles.

While the trade is likely no longer on the table, it’s interesting to hear what kind of offer could have resulted in Love to Denver.

Excellent of @ChrisBHaynes and @ESPNSteinLine to dig that out. No one had Denver as third team in Cavs-PG pursuit — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) June 25, 2017