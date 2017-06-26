Myles Turner on Paul George, the Pacers’ future, loving Indiana, offseason goals and more

In this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner. They discussed:

0:30: Hosting the NBA Draft with ESPN and his thoughts on Indiana’s draft.

2:30: Drawing motivation from going No. 11 in the 2015 draft. He felt he should’ve gone No. 5 to Orlando.

4:10: Being 21 years old and still having so much untapped potential.

5:00: His reaction to report that Paul George plans to leave the Pacers.

5:55: Whether he’s talked to Paul about the situation.

7:00: Whether he’s ready to be Indiana’s franchise player.

8:00: How much more comfortable and confident he was as a sophomore.

9:00: Improving his three-point shooting.

10:30: Going to playoffs in his first two seasons and how valuable that experience is.

13:00: His offseason training and goals

16:15: Being a prototypical big men in today’s NBA.

17:00: Who are the toughest big men to defend?

18:20: His first season playing for coach Nate McMillan.

20:30: What he learned from Larry Bird over the last two years.

21:05: His relationship with general manager Kevin Pritchard and their discussions about the franchise’s long-term plan.

24:30: Will he try to recruit free agents to Indiana?

27:00: How much he loves Indiana and the Pacers organization.