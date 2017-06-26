Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Abdul-Rauf: Kapernick’s situation ‘mirrors what I went through’ – via theundefeated.com
June 25 10:09 AM
There will be flashes from the past on the hardwood Sunday when Ice Cube unveils his BIG3 basketball league in Brooklyn, New York. Julius “Dr. J” Erving, Rick B…
Time will tell for the Sixers and Celtics – via sbnation.com
June 25 08:51 AM
“De’Aaron’s our future and I just can’t say how much excitement (there is) in Sacramento and our office that he was available at five.” — Kings GM Vlade Divac, on his first round pick, De’Aaron Fox. Reaction: Strong. “This was the guy that we were…
At the Pride Parade, the N.B.A. Embraces Hard-Won Victories – via nytimes.com
June 25 09:56 PM
The league entered a float in the parade for a second straight year, making it the only major sports league taking part in the gay pride event.
Lori Rubinson and Brian Lewis – via embed.radio.com
June 26 02:52 AM
Brian Lewis from The New York Post joins Lori to talk about the Nets draft, offseason and overall plan moving forward.
New Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard soaring over call from Michael Jordan – via charlotteobserver.com
June 23 10:34 PM
While center Dwight Howard said he’s disappointed his hometown Atlanta Hawks traded him after a season, he’s excited about a fresh start in Charlotte.
DeMarcus Cousins has dropped a ton of weight this offseason already (PHOTO) – via nba.nbcsports.com
June 25 09:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans DeMarcus Cousins has been known to carry a bit of weight on his frame. He is currently listed at 6-foot-11 and 270 pounds. It appears that last bit has significantly changed ov…
DeMarcus Cousins’ hard work on conditioning beginning to show – via theadvocate.com
June 25 09:13 AM
Without games to watch, NBA fans look to social media for an update on their favorite players.
Sources: Cavs talked 3-way trade for George – via espn.com
June 25 07:56 PM
The Cleveland Cavaliers engaged in serious three-way trade discussions leading up to the NBA draft on a deal that would have brought them Paul George from the Indiana Pacers and landed Kevin Love with the Denver Nuggets, sources told ESPN.
StatMonitr Stat Feed – via stats.statbroadcast.com
June 25 03:56 PM
June 25 01:59 PM
Sources: Mavericks to sign Dirk to new deal – via espn.com
June 25 01:40 PM
Dirk Nowitzki has been informed by the Mavericks that his $25 million team option for next season will be declined with the intention of the team signing him to a new contract, according to league sources.
Pelton mail: Which rookies are most ready to contribute? – via espn.com
June 25 10:18 AM
Kevin Pelton answers your questions on the draft’s top 10 picks, the best and worst superstar trades, and more.
Utah Jazz reportedly could land one of the top international players on the market – via cbssports.com
June 25 12:25 PM
Milos Teodosic may be 30 but there are rumors he’s heading to the NBA
For Spurs’ White, the fairy tale is just beginning – via expressnews.com
June 24 04:42 PM
For Spurs’ White, the fairy tale is just beginning Derrick White was never really interested in going to cooking school. “It’s not my thing,” said White, the high-scoring guard from Colorado the Spurs selected No. 29 in Thursday’s NBA draft. The NAIA school is renowned mostly for its culinary arts program, but at least they would let him play basketball there …
Kevin Durant trolls Westbrook, haters with cupcake hat — now topped with a ring – via nba.nbcsports.com
June 25 09:30 AM
Well played Durant.
