Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

June 25 10:09 AM
There will be flashes from the past on the hardwood Sunday when Ice Cube unveils his BIG3 basketball league in Brooklyn, New York. Julius “Dr. J” Erving, Rick B…

June 25 08:51 AM
“De’Aaron’s our future and I just can’t say how much excitement (there is) in Sacramento and our office that he was available at five.” — Kings GM Vlade Divac, on his first round pick, De’Aaron Fox. Reaction: Strong. “This was the guy that we were…

June 25 09:56 PM
The league entered a float in the parade for a second straight year, making it the only major sports league taking part in the gay pride event.

June 26 02:52 AM

Brian Lewis from The New York Post joins Lori to talk about the Nets draft, offseason and overall plan moving forward.

June 23 10:34 PM
While center Dwight Howard said he’s disappointed his hometown Atlanta Hawks traded him after a season, he’s excited about a fresh start in Charlotte.

June 25 09:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans DeMarcus Cousins has been known to carry a bit of weight on his frame. He is currently listed at 6-foot-11 and 270 pounds. It appears that last bit has significantly changed ov…

June 25 09:13 AM
Without games to watch, NBA fans look to social media for an update on their favorite players.

June 25 07:56 PM
The Cleveland Cavaliers engaged in serious three-way trade discussions leading up to the NBA draft on a deal that would have brought them Paul George from the Indiana Pacers and landed Kevin Love with the Denver Nuggets, sources told ESPN.

June 25 03:56 PM

June 25 01:59 PM

June 25 01:40 PM
Dirk Nowitzki has been informed by the Mavericks that his $25 million team option for next season will be declined with the intention of the team signing him to a new contract, according to league sources.

June 25 10:18 AM
Kevin Pelton answers your questions on the draft’s top 10 picks, the best and worst superstar trades, and more.

June 25 12:25 PM
Milos Teodosic may be 30 but there are rumors he’s heading to the NBA

June 24 04:42 PM
For Spurs’ White, the fairy tale is just beginning Derrick White was never really interested in going to cooking school. “It’s not my thing,” said White, the high-scoring guard from Colorado the Spurs selected No. 29 in Thursday’s NBA draft. The NAIA school is renowned mostly for its culinary arts program, but at least they would let him play basketball there …

June 25 09:30 AM
Well played Durant.

