Jazz linked to Andre Iguodala in free agency, Ricky Rubio in trade

After a trip to the Western Conference Semifinals this year, the Utah Jazz are already changing the identity of their roster moving forward.

While center Rudy Gobert is a pillar of the franchise, star Gordon Hayward has an uncertain future in Utah and is expected to opt out of his contract to test free agency. The Jazz also recently traded power forward Trey Lyles.

In a rebuilding effort, they have been linked to two interesting players: Ricky Rubio from the Timberwolves and Andre Iguodala from the Warriors.

Follow-up to yesterday's Ricky Rubio story: League sources say Utah is among the teams to express trade interest in the veteran point guard. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 27, 2017

Minnesota seems intent on trading Rubio after recently landing Jimmy Butler from the Bulls.

Meanwhile, Chris Haynes listed the Jazz as one of the teams linked to Iguodala (via ESPN)

Should Utah lose All-Star forward Gordon Hayward, who is expected to decline his player option and garner serious attention from the Boston Celtics, Iguodala is believed to be its top priority to fill that void, sources maintain.

Other teams mentioned include the Timberwolves, Spurs, Clippers, 76ers, Magic and Nets. However, Haynes says it’s unclear if Iguodala will meet with any of the franchises mentioned above.

An earlier report from Yahoo indicated Iguodala may warrant up to $20 million per season to pry him away from Golden State.