Lakers' Larry Nance Jr. jokes about not winning Dunk of the Year award

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Victor Oladipo won the NBA Awards Dunk of the Year. Los Angeles Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr. shared his side.

Nance posted a photo of “lightly salted” potato chips on his Twitter account.

He dunked on future teammate Brook Lopez while playing against the Nets in Brooklyn last season. Many on Twitter thought Nance was robbed and his dunk was more impressive.

Watch the incredible highlight from Nance from last season below.

Nance recently discussed playing with his new rookie point guard Lonzo Ball here on Alex Kennedy’s HoopsHype podcast:

If he was throwing lobs to TJ Leaf last year. I can’t wait to see what he does for me.

Of course, dunking runs in his genes. His father, Larry Nance Sr., won the first NBA slam dunk contest.

Meanwhile, below is the dunk fans considered the best from last season where Oladipo put Dwight Howard on a poster.