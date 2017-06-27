MJ to Westbrook: 'I got my first MVP award before my first ring, too'

Michael Jordan sent a congratulatory gift with a special message for 2017 NBA MVP and Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook.

Shortly after Westbrook received the award, the Jordan brand also made a video for the new MVP. But the personalized gift is something Westbrook will likely cherish forever.

Westbrook, who has a Jordan brand endorsement, will receive a package with three shoes: the Air Jordan 31’s as well as two pairs of the Jordan 10’s. These represent his historic stat line from the 2017 season: 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists per game.

The blue and orange colorway is also a nod to the Thunder, a team he has (so far) remained loyal to despite the departure of his former teammate Kevin Durant. The Air Jordan XXI ‘RW’ shoes were available to purchase.

His package also came with a note from Jordan, a five-time NBA MVP. The note read as follows:

“I got my first MVP Award before my first ring, too … Keep going!”

This message comes with the greatest form of Jordan’s confidence in both himself and in Westbrook. While he’s proud of Westbrook, he also knows there’s more to accomplish.

MJ’s first Most Valuable Player award came in 1988 but he didn’t win his first title until 1991.

Jordan went on to win six NBA championships. Westbrook, 28, still has lots of time left in his career to pursue the greatness Jordan has encouraged him to achieve.