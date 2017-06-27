USA Today Sports

Player options: Who's opting in and who's opting out this year

Player options: Who's opting in and who's opting out this year

Free Agency

Player options: Who's opting in and who's opting out this year

We take a look at the NBA players who can exercise contract options to stay with their current teams or pass on them to enter free agency.

, , , Free Agency

, , ,

Recommended Videos

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home