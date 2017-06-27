Russell Westbrook says his brother texts him every game at halftime

When Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook won the MVP Award on Monday evening, he took time to thank his younger brother Raynard.

Westbrook got emotional while discussing his brother, who he said still texts him “every single game” during halftime. Westbrook said he wouldn’t trade his relationship with his brother for anything in the world.

VIDEO: Thunder's Russell Westbrook gets emotional thanking his family during his 2017 NBA MVP acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/rRkEB0ZZPe — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 27, 2017

He originally made headlines for tweeting the Thunder should fire former coach Scott Brooks.

Westbrook gave his brother his college diploma at the University of Central Oklahoma, where he originally went to play football. Ray then went on to get his master’s degree at the University of Oklahoma.

Here is one report about their strong relationship (via NewsOK.com):

Shannon and Russell Westbrook always encouraged their boys, Russell and Raynard, to stick together. They lived in Los Angeles neighborhoods where drugs, fights and gunshots were part of the fabric of their lives, so knowing who to trust was difficult. “You’ll always have your brother,” Shannon often told them. The brothers became inseparable. They looked to each other for advice, inspiration, even tough love.

Ray is often at Thunder games and is known for his vibrant personality.

Below is a picture of Russell with his younger brother posted last month.

My brother. My ace. My Bestfriend. A bond that can not be broken. #nationalbrotherday #whynot #family #b2b #missthebro A post shared by Ray Westbrook (@whynotraywest) on May 24, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT