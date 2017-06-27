Trending stories: Two-way contracts, Russell Westbrook, BIG3 and more

Simply the best: Russell Westbrook is the NBA’s MVP – via newsok.com June 27 01:00 AM JUN 26, 2017 – NEW YORK — Once, it seemed unlikely the NBA ever would embrace Russell Westbrook this way.

The Thunder guard stood on stage Monday night at Basketball City and accepted the league’s 2016-17 Most Valuable Player award. The trophy was presented by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver with former winners looking on at the first-ever NBA Awards show.

"I can't hold this," Westbrook said, and handed the trophy back to Silver. There was a list of people to thank …

