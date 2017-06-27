Trending stories: Two-way contracts, Russell Westbrook, BIG3 and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
NBA two-way contracts FAQ – 2 Ways & 10 Days – via 2ways10days.com
June 26 10:19 AM
Teams now have two additional roster spots, but their use is guarded with specific parameters under new two-way contracts.
Simply the best: Russell Westbrook is the NBA’s MVP – via newsok.com
June 27 01:00 AM
JUN 26, 2017 – NEW YORK — Once, it seemed unlikely the NBA ever would embrace Russell Westbrook this way.
The Thunder guard stood on stage Monday night at Basketball City and accepted the league’s 2016-17 Most Valuable Player award. The trophy was presented by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver with former winners looking on at the first-ever NBA Awards show.
“I can’t hold this,” Westbrook said, and handed the trophy back to Silver. There was a list of people to thank …
June 26 02:04 PM
Rookie Malcolm Brogdon asks Bucks to give ROY campaign money to charity – via ftw.usatoday.com
June 26 09:16 PM
This is awesome.
Bill Russell talking trash was easily the best moment of the NBA Awards Show – via ftw.usatoday.com
June 26 10:18 PM
Bill Russell showed a generation that he’s the GOAT.
OKC Thunder: Russell Westbrook named 2016-17 NBA MVP – via newsok.com
June 26 11:09 PM
JUN 26, 2017 – NEW YORK – He had been the leading man for the duration of the NBA’s regular season, and for Russell Westbrook, there was no twist ending. At Monday’s NBA Awards show, the Thunder guard was named the league’s Most Valuable Player, an outcome that had been expected since the regular season…
Wizards extend qualifying offers to their primary free agents – via washingtonpost.com
June 26 10:44 PM
Washington makes the first move in keeping rights to match contracts for two biggest free agents
Draymond Green finally wins Defensive Player of the Year – via mercurynews.com
June 26 10:54 PM
Draymond Green has finally captured the elusive individual defensive award he has long coveted. After two straight seasons as a runner-up to Kawhi Leonard, Green was named the NBA Defensive Player …
Rockets guard Eric Gordon takes home Sixth Man of the Year award – via chron.com
June 26 09:46 PM
Gordon had come off the bench 19 times in his first eight seasons, came off the Rockets bench in 60 of the 75 games he played. Rockets guard Eric Gordon was named the NBA Sixth Man of the Year, becoming the first Rockets player to win the award in his first season with the Rockets and the first coming off the bench in his career. Gordon had come off the bench 19 times in his first eight seasons, came off the Rockets bench in 60 of the 75 games he played.
December 08 03:45 PM
DEC 7, 2016 – Victor Oladipo could have easily taken the wide open 3-pointer from the corner, but he decided to drive.
The decision was a curious one. Oladipo entered the game against Atlanta hitting 41.2 percent of his catch-and-shoot 3-pointers. Instead he opted to test Dwight Howard.
While Howard isn’t the same player he was when he won three Defensive Player of the Year awards, he’s still among the league’s best shot blockers …
Hinkie, Colangelo both deserve credit for Markelle Fultz trade – DerekBodner.com – via derekbodner.com
June 26 04:26 PM
Draymond Green with the short set suit at NBA Awards – via espn.com
June 26 08:29 PM
BIG3 league shows signs of promise in Brooklyn debut – via theundefeated.com
June 26 11:59 AM
NEW YORK — There was no mic in his hand. No sound check. No Raiders cap. But O’Shea Jackson, better known as Ice Cube, was still center stage, sharply dressed i…
