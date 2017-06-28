Caron Butler on his crazy journey to the NBA, being arrested 15 times by age 15 and his great NBA career

In the latest episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by NBA veteran Caron Butler. They discussed:

1:00: His rough childhood, which involved selling cocaine at 11 years old and being arrested 15 times by the age of 15.

1:40: Falling in love with basketball at a juvenile detention center.

2:40: Changing his lifestyle and leaving the streets.

5:05: How a police officer giving him the benefit of the doubt kept him from serving a decade in prison.

9:20 What NBA teams asked him about his past during the pre-draft process.

11:30: Going from working at Burger King as a kid to becoming an owner of six franchises.

13:30: How much sweeter is his success given all of the obstacles he had to overcome.

15:50: Having defeated the Miami Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals, what does it take to beat a super-team?

17:30: Frustration over the Dallas Mavericks breaking up after their 2011 championship.

18:30: Thoughts on the Golden State Warriors and what their dominance means for the NBA.

22:15: What it’s like matching up against LeBron James and Kevin Durant

25:10: How the league has changed over the last decade.

26:50: His free agency and his future in broadcasting.

29:10: His fun days with the Washington Wizards.

30:45: Being addicted to Mountain Dew and drinking it at halftime of games.

31:30: What Jim Calhoun taught him on and off the court at UConn.

33:10: Playing with Kobe Bryant and his favorite teammates.