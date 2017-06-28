What does the future hold for the Clippers after Chris Paul trade?

After a shocking trade for Chris Paul from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Houston Rockets, the team is going to have a completely new look.

Here’s a brief summary of who stays and who goes for the team moving forward.

Cap space

Clippers can get to about $23 mil in space w/o Blake now this summer – if he leaves (and JJ departs, etc) — Eric Pincus (@EricPincus) June 28, 2017

This offseason, the Clippers will have up to $23 million in cap space without Paul if Griffin leaves as well. This number can jump up to more than $70 million after the 2017 season, which means the team will have enough room to completely rebuild the team moving forward.

Expect JJ Reddick to leave via free agency now to potentially either Brooklyn or Philadelphia.

Doc Rivers

With CP3 gone, have to wonder if Doc Rivers is up for another rebuild, which was a BIG factor in him wanting out of Boston in 2013. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@SherrodbCSN) June 28, 2017

But if the Clippers do decide to rebuild their roster, which seems inevitable now, it’s unclear if Rivers will be a part of their plan.

As the head coach and president of basketball operations for the Clippers, it seems less likely he would want to stick through the process of developing a new team identity. While the team received at least some value in return for Paul, it’s not exactly enough to contend for the playoffs next season.

Blake Griffin

With Chris Paul joining Houston, one has to imagine that Blake Griffin's free agency is a free-for-all. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) June 28, 2017

Our own Alex Kennedy believes Griffin is likely on the way out for Los Angeles now as well, even though the team might now feel the door is open for Griffin’s return.

While there would have been a temptation to continue building with Paul for the Clippers, this diminishes with his point guard now in Houston. Could he go play for his hometown Oklahoma City Thunder and join 2017 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook? At this point in the current offseason, it seems anything is possible.

DeAndre Jordan

DeAndre and four combo guards… ladies and gentlemen your 2017-18 Clippers! — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) June 28, 2017

The Clippers big man is under contract for $22.6 million next season then has a $24.1 million option for the following season.

Even though his teammates have abandoned him shortly after he nearly left to play for the Mavericks, Jordan will likely become the face of the franchise. He has a nice paycheck coming his way, too, which should help alleviate some of the pain of falling from championship contention.