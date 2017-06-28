Who else should the Rockets grab in their superteam build?

Even though the Houston Rockets have already landed Chris Paul from the Los Angeles Clippers, their work may not yet be over.

I think — think — Houston has to send out more $$ or wait until after 7/1 to consummate deal. May be more moves coming. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) June 28, 2017

Jeff Goodman reports Houston is not done and has more plans to keep the build growing (via ESPN):

Rockets GM Daryl Morey not done yet, source told ESPN. Harden and CP3. Will try and add a third star to compete with Warriors.

Earlier this offseason, Morey said the Rockets “get even more aggressive” and had something up their sleeve for the offseason. Stage one is complete with Paul now in Houston.

Who could the Rockets add to compete with Golden State next season? We looked at the three most likely options.

Paul George

.@WindhorstESPN is reporting that the #Rockets aren't done dealing and are trying very hard to land Paul George to pair with CP3 and Harden. — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) June 28, 2017

This seems like the least likely option considering the Rockets do not have many valuable assets left after the recent trade for Paul. But it’s certainly the most exciting potential move for Houston.

It would offer them the best shot to immediately challenge the Warriors as one of the best teams in the Western Conference. The best value they can offer to Indiana would be a package centered on Eric Gordon.

Carmelo Anthony

Stephen A. Smith reporting that if Carmelo Anthony receives a buyout from the NY Knicks, he'll head to Houston to join Harden and CP3. — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) June 28, 2017

The Knicks have seriously considered a buyout option for Carmelo Anthony, though their future is now up in the air after the departure of team president Phil Jackson.

Anthony was also linked to the Rockets during the 2014 offseason, though a deal never materialized.

Dwyane Wade

If Carmelo Anthony or Dwyane Wade get their buyout, Houston is likely one one of teams on their short list. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) June 28, 2017

Recent stories indicate a buyout option for Wade would have to be advantageous to the Bulls. If he wants out, according to these reports, Chicago would expect Wade to give some of his paycheck back to the Bulls.

However, ESPN’s Zach Lowe thinks Wade is a “lock” to get bought out for Chicago.