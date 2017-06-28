Serbian star Bogdan Bogdanovic expected to sign $30 million deal with Kings

Bogdan Bogdanovic is considered the best shooter in Europe. Soon, he may bring the same skillset and excitement to the Sacramento Kings.

While Bogdanovic was selected by the Suns in the first round of the 2014 draft, his draft rights were traded to Kings in June 2016. The three years of service overseas allowed him to avoid getting paid on a rookie scale contract while also developing his skills as well.

Last week, Kings general manager Vlade Divac said he was waiting to hear from Bogdanovic. Divac, who is also Serbian, has called Bogdanovic the top player in Europe.

Sportando reports Bogdanovic has made his decision and will play for the Kings next season, and is expected to sign a three-year deal worth $30 million.

Bogdanovic led Fenerbahçe to its first EuroLeague title. Other players on the roster include 2010 No. 6 overall pick Ekpe Udoh as well as 2011 No. 6 overall pick Jan Vesely.

The 6-foot-6 shooting guard made the All-Euroleague 1st Team and was the Turkish League MVP this season. He was also the Turkish Cup MVP last season.

Playing alongside Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic, Bogdanovic and the Serbian national team earned the silver medal at the 2016 Olympics.