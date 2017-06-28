Raptors' Masai Ujiri linked to replace Phil Jackson for Knicks

When the New York Knicks officially dismiss team president Phil Jackson, a replacement candidate is Masai Ujiri of the Toronto Raptors.

Knicks owner James Dolan is targeting Toronto's Masai Ujiri to replace Phil Jackson as N.Y.'s President, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 28, 2017

Jackson, who is expected to part ways with the Knicks today, had served as an executive for the Knicks since March 2014. He recently signed a two-year extension. Originally drafted by New York, he played for the team from 1967 until 1978.

Ujiri, meanwhile, was awarded NBA’s Executive of the Year in 2013. He has climbed the ranks of the Raptors front office, serving as an assistant general manager as well as Director of Global Scouting and general manager.

The organization gave him a contract as team president in September 2016. ESPN’s Ian Begley reports Knicks owner James Dolan has “long been a fan” of Ujiri.

I don't know what's next for the Knicks under James Dolan but I know he's long been a fan of Toronto's Masai Ujiri. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 28, 2017

Frank Isola had a slightly different explanation when discussing Ujiri (via New York Daily News):

The two worked on the Anthony trade when Ujiri worked for the Denver Nuggets. Ujiri also traded Andrea Bargnani to the Knicks for this year’s first-round pick and was prepared to trade Kyle Lowry to New York a few seasons ago before Dolan vetoed the move. So clearly, this falls under the category, “if you can’t beat him, hire him.”

Lowry said the deal to send him from the Raptors to the Knicks was “done” before Dolan got involved.

Meanwhile, current Knicks general manager Steve Mills will run the team until a decision is made.

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, former Raptors executive Tim Leiweke will guide the Knicks as an advisor. Leiweke “lured” Ujiri from Denver back to Toronto in 2013.