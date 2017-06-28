Rockets trade for Clippers star Chris Paul, will opt-in to contract

The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to trade star point guard Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets. James Harden was lobbying for the move.

After Chris Paul agreed to opt-in on contract, Clippers are trading All-Star guard to the Houston Rockets, league sources tell @TheVertical — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 28, 2017

According to Yahoo! Sports, Paul met with the Clippers Tuesday.

Sources: Chris Paul and his agents met with Clippers officials today, discussed future. They'll talk again soon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 27, 2017

Paul will join Harden on the Rockets, who made it to the Western Conference semifinals last season. In return, the Clippers will receive Sam Dekker, Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams and a 2018 1st-round pick. Beverley reportedly was on the trade block before the move.

Williams was acquired by the Rockets from the Lakers right before the 2017 NBA Trade Deadline.

Earlier this offseason, Jerry West left the Warriors to join the Clippers as an advisor. Chris Paul has a 15 percent trade kicker (worth $3.6 million) but he could waive it to make the trade official.

Chris Paul and James Harden were determined to play together, and found a way with Rockets-Clippers trade agreed upon today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 28, 2017