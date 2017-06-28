USA Today Sports

Ranking the top 10 best NBA free agent signings of the last 25 years

NBA free agent season is about to heat up. Before it starts, let’s take a look back at the top 10 best signings of the last 25 years.

10. Gilbert Arenas, 2003

In 2003, Gilbert Arenas signed a six-year $65 million contract with the Wizards. Arenas wasn’t quite a transformative superstar, but he became one of the most entertaining players in the league. From 2005 to 2008, he made three All-Star appearances and led his team to the playoffs three times.

9. Robert Horry, 2003

Robert Horry inked a two-year, $9.5 deal with the Spurs in 2003. The contract was modest, but it was an important signing for San Antonio, which got a player with five championship rings. Horry hit several huge shots for the Spurs in the playoffs, helping them win two titles.

