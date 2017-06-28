Ranking the top 10 best NBA free agent signings of the last 25 years

NBA free agent season is about to heat up. Before it starts, let’s take a look back at the top 10 best signings of the last 25 years.

10. Gilbert Arenas, 2003

In 2003, Gilbert Arenas signed a six-year $65 million contract with the Wizards. Arenas wasn’t quite a transformative superstar, but he became one of the most entertaining players in the league. From 2005 to 2008, he made three All-Star appearances and led his team to the playoffs three times.

9. Robert Horry, 2003

Robert Horry inked a two-year, $9.5 deal with the Spurs in 2003. The contract was modest, but it was an important signing for San Antonio, which got a player with five championship rings. Horry hit several huge shots for the Spurs in the playoffs, helping them win two titles.