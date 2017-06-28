USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Phil Jackson, Gordon Hayward, Rajon Rondo and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

2016-17 NBA Annual Award Voting Results – via official.nba.com

June 27 12:07 PM

June 28 03:15 AM
The New York Knicks and team president Phil Jackson are expected to announce that they’re parting ways early Wednesday morning, sources told ESPN.

June 27 03:39 PM
The Timberwolves, Spurs, Clippers, 76ers, Magic, Nets and Utah Jazz are among teams that are interested in signing Andre Iguodala away from the Warriors in free agency, sources tell ESPN’s Chris Haynes.

The Vertical’s top 20 free agents – via sports.yahoo.com

June 27 08:35 AM
Kevin Durant isn’t going anywhere, but the type of deal he signs is crucial to the Warriors’ plan to keep their key reserves.

June 27 02:20 PM
Signing Gordon Hayward and trading for Paul George would be Boston’s most dynamic free-agent coup in franchise history.

Ranking The Free Agents — Point Guards – via basketballinsiders.com

June 27 01:31 PM
Dennis Chambers takes a look at the best available point guards this summer.

June 27 07:59 AM
Kevin Pelton ranks the top 30 in a loaded free-agent class, which includes multiple All-Stars hitting the market.

June 28 06:35 AM
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Knicks are expected to part ways with team president Phil Jackson Wednesday, according to multiple reports.Yahoo Sports! and ESPN reported that

June 28 06:58 AM
According to Serbian media, the deal is done

Knicks fire team president Phil Jackson – via nydailynews.com

June 28 04:36 AM
It was reported earlier Dolan was “weighing the future” of Jackson as president of the team.

June 28 02:53 AM
Knicks owner James Dolan is reportedly weighing the future of embattled president Phil Jackson. The Vertical reported after midnight Tuesday that Jackson could be fired, but no final decision has b…

June 27 08:19 PM
The Chicago Bulls are not ready to say whether veteran point guard Rajon Rondo will be back for a second season.

