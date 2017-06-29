James Harden was recruiting Chris Paul to the Rockets last season

The Houston Rockets traded for Chris Paul from the Los Angeles Clippers, which instantly created one of the most interesting NBA backcourts.

League sources say James Harden is among those in Houston advocating for the signing of Chris Paul and has made that known to CP3 directly. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 28, 2017

Before news of the trade broke, reports surfaced Harden was “advocating” for Paul to join the Rockets. Meanwhile, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst told Zach Lowe the interest was mutual and Paul also wanted to join Houston.

Broderick Turner provided more details about how Paul ended up in Houston (via Los Angeles Times)

According to one NBA executive, James Harden, the Rockets’ all-star guard, had been recruiting Paul throughout the season. An executive from another team said Harden had already told a fellow NBA player that Paul’s going to Houston was a done deal.

Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski also said Harden and Paul were “determined” to play together so the news it didn’t come together overnight isn’t exactly shocking.

It’s unclear if the Rockets are done building their team but it seems likely they will continue to build on the super team model they have now started assembling.