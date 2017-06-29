Jimmy Butler gave away his cell phone number during press conference

During his introductory press conference at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, Wolves forward Jimmy Butler (who was traded from the Bulls during the 2017 NBA Draft) spoke about accountability. He then took a move from the Mike Jones playbook.

Somebody has got to take the blame. I’ll be that guy. I’m okay with it. I’m fine. Everybody is entitled to their opinion, but with that being said, my phone is in my back pocket right now. If whoever has anything to say to me, feel free.

Butler then gave out his cell phone number, which leads to an iPhone in Chicago. This will be his first season in the NBA away from the Bulls. You can watch the video below.

Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler gives out his phone number at intro press conference and encourages critics to call him directly pic.twitter.com/gLxYVJWvx1 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 29, 2017

Some who called the number said they were sent straight to voicemail, having received a custom message suggesting the number really is his.