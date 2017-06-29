John Calipari rumored as one of the college coaches linked to Knicks

After the New York Knicks moved on from former team president Phil Jackson, the vacancy is one of the most interesting in the league.

Have heard several prominent college coaches have already expressed interest in the Knicks gig. This is gonna be ____ (fill in the blank) — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 28, 2017

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne said “several prominent college coaches” are interested in a prominent role with the Knicks.

Building on the report, Ian Begley writes Kentucky Men’s Basketball coach John Calipari has “reached out” to the Knicks about potentially working together (via ESPN):

Kentucky head coach John Calipari reached out to Knicks through intermediaries to express interest in the Knicks presidency, per ESPN league sources. The Knicks do not have interest in Calipari at the moment, per league sources. Presumably, Calipari would want to coach as well if he took over as president.

Knicks fans need not get too excited about the prospect though, considering the report indicates the franchise does “not have interest” at the moment.

DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall, two of the stars Calipari coached at Kentucky, become free agents in 2018 and 2019. If he took over the New York job, both seem infinitely more likely to end up signing with the Knicks to play for their collegiate coach.

However, someone currently on the Knicks who used to play for Calipari in college is Derrick Rose. He spoke about why he doesn’t expect his former coach to leave his current job anytime soon (via New York Post):

He has the world in his hands down there in Kentucky. I don’t see why he would leave, like the way Kentucky is treating him, and the freedom and the happiness he’s having … like his son is playing for his team. What more can you ask for?

Of course, this is not the first time Calipari has been linked to an NBA gig. He coached for the nearby Nets from 1996 until 1999 and then was later an assistant for the 76ers.

When rumors circulated about his interest in for the Kings, he vehemently denied the speculation.