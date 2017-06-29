Isiah Thomas unlikely to replace Phil Jackson as Knicks president

The New York Knicks recently fired team president Phil Jackson. While former NBA star Isiah Thomas was linked to the job, it seems unlikely.

One person close to the Knicks described Isiah Thomas as a "dark horse candidate" to become Knicks president. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) June 29, 2017

This is a shocking tweet considering Thomas did not exactly do well for the Knicks when he last served as the president of the franchise. Dolan has said Thomas will “always” have strong ties to the team.

Thomas was a coach and executive for the Knicks and is now president and part owner of the Liberty in the WNBA.

Howard Beck, meanwhile, recently explained how damaging Thomas was for New York during his tenure with the team (via Bleacher Report):

When Thomas was fired as team president in 2008, the Knicks were capped out into oblivion, with an unwieldy roster and no way forward. In his four-plus years at the helm, Thomas traded away four first-round picks or pick swaps (2004, 2006, 2007 and 2010), three in the Top 10, in deals for Marbury and Curry, leaving the Knicks without a future. It took Donnie Walsh, who followed Thomas as Knicks president, a two-year roster teardown just to restore sanity and flexibility.

This, of course, does not include the sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Thomas and the Madison Square Garden Company in 2006. The case was settled for $11.7 million in favor of the former female executive.

As such, other reports indicate there’s no chance Thomas is considered for the Knicks vacancy. Instead, expect Dolan to focus on Raptors president Masai Ujiri.