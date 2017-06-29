Jimmy Butler might be recruiting Kyle Lowry to the Timberwolves

Even though Jimmy Butler was introduced as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves for the first time today, he might already be recruiting.

After it seemed James Harden was able to convince Chris Paul to join the Rockets and Draymond Green helped Kevin Durant to the Warriors, this is clearly a trend in the NBA. The next chapter might include Butler pitching Raptors free agent point guard Kyle Lowry.

It’s clear Minnesota wants to move on from Ricky Rubio as their point guard. According to a recent report, the player they have their eyes on replacing him with is Lowry (via The Dan Barreiro Show)

I had found out through sources, that by getting Jimmy Butler, the Timberwovles are now saying, you know what, we can do better than Ricky Rubio at point guard because Jimmy Butler is going to help us land attractive free agents. […] [Butler] has talked to Kyle Lowry through their Team USA association about coming to Chicago. Now I heard he’s working on him about coming to Minnesota.

Before he was traded from the Bulls, Butler was rumored to be “in the ear” of Lowry to get him to Chicago. Obviously, this didn’t work out considering Butler is no longer a member of the organization.

But during his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Butler alluded to recruiting players to join him on the Timberwolves next season. Recent odds indicate Lowry has a 28 percent chance of ending up in Minnesota next year.

Lowry and Butler played together on Team USA during the 2016 Olympics.