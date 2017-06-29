Blake Griffin, Paul Millsap will meet with Suns about free agency

After the Los Angeles Clippers traded Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets, several dominos may fall into place for other teams around the NBA.
Without Paul on the Clippers, free agent Blake Griffin has a free agency period our own Alex Kennedy described as a “free-for-all” for other franchises. One team potentially interested in Griffin is the Suns, who will meet with the Los Angeles big man this weekend.
Brad Turner from the Los Angeles Times notes Phoenix can offer Griffin a 4-year, $130 million deal. It’s unclear if the Clippers will offer a five-year max option to keep him with the organization.
The Suns will also meet with Paul Millsap, another coveted free agent big. Phoenix is considered one of the favorites to sign him. The Kings and the Nuggets may also be interested.
