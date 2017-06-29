Trending stories: Chris Paul trade, tampering, Gordon Hayward and more

Decision time for Raptors’ Ujiri and MLSE: Arthur – via thestar.com June 28 10:04 PM With help from former MLSE boss Tim Leiweke, no less, the Knicks ramp up recruiting of Raptors boss Masai Ujiri to replace outgoing Zen master Phil Jackson. The ball’s in Ujiri’s court. Shares

Jazz, Hayward to have free agency meeting Monday – via sltrib.com June 28 06:05 PM Gordon Hayward's free agency schedule is starting to take shape. The All-Star forward will meet with the Utah Jazz on Monday, two days after the moratorium begins, multiple sources told The Tribune on Wednesday.

Warriors' Stephen Curry to test golf game against pros in Web.com Tour's Hayward stop – via sfchronicle.com June 28 09:08 AM Warriors' Stephen Curry to test golf game against pros in Web.com Tour's Hayward stop Warriors guard Stephen Curry is fully accustomed to playing golf against other celebrity athletes. Curry will receive a sponsor exemption to play in this year's Ellie Mae Classic, the Web.com Tour event in Hayward on Aug. 3-6. Curry offers hard-to-match star power — two-time MVP, two-time NBA champion, wildly popular in the Bay Area — to an event accustomed to sailing below the radar …