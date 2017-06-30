Andre Iguodala won't meet with the Warriors during free-agency period

As of now, the Golden State Warriors will not have a meeting with 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala. So what does this mean for his future?

Andre Iguodala doesn't have plans to meet with Golden State Warriors during free-agency period, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2017

Yesterday we learned the luxury tax may become a legitimate issue for the Warriors to sign Iguodala this offseason.

Teams interested in Golden State’s sixth man include the Clippers as well as the Timberwolves, Spurs and 76ers. Others on the list are the Nets, Magic, Jazz, Hawks and Bulls.

Here’s what the most cited report says about what he’s looking for in a new team (via Yahoo):

Iguodala plans to seriously consider other teams in July, league sources told The Vertical. Prospective teams would need to show in meetings a vision to move toward contention to pry Iguodala from Golden State, league sources said.

If true, then the teams in most serious contention are the Spurs and Jazz (who both made the playoffs last year) as well as the Timberwolves and 76ers, both building for the future. Minnesota became less likely after trading for Jimmy Butler during the 2017 NBA Draft.

Of course, signing Iguodala could also require $18 to $20 million per season for a potential suitor.

Based on cap space and mutual fit, the most probable destination would be either Utah (could have between $25 and $30 million in cap space) or Philadelphia (may have over $40 million in cap space) in free agency.