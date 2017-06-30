Blake Griffin will stay with the Clippers on a 5-year deal

Blake Griffin has canceled meetings with other teams and agreed to a 5-year, $173 million deal to stay with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Can confirm Blake Griffin & Clippers have agreed on a 5-$173 deal. @BA_Turner first. He did not get a no trade clause, per sources — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 1, 2017

While the move was perhaps a bit surprising to some after the Chris Paul trade, it’s important to note he was not “close” with his former teammate.

Griffin met with Clippers owner Steve Ballmer as well as coach Doc Rivers and advisor Jerry West. Jamal Crawford, DeAndre Jordan, Pat Beverley, Wesley Johnson and Sam Dekker were also reportedly all at Staples Center when the Clippers convinced their star to stay in Los Angeles.

He was originally going to meet with both the Suns and the Nuggets. The Celtics struggled to schedule to meet up with Griffin as well. Their next move may be to sign a small forward like either Andre Iguodala or Danilo Gallinari.