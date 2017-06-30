Jordan Bell: 'Markelle Fultz would rather be in my position than his'

Jordan Bell, a second-round pick from Oregon, recently spoke about getting selected by the Golden State Warriors in the 2017 NBA draft.

Last season, Bell was the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. While he thought he was going to get selected somewhere between pick No. 19 and No. 31, he slid to No. 38 overall to the Bulls. He was almost immediately traded to Golden State.

Warriors buy the pick from the Bulls to get Jordan Bell. Should be an ideal fit to play as a center in Steve Kerr's system. Great athlete. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) June 23, 2017

While initially upset he slipped, he told Greg Papa and Bonta Hill about the process when he found out. He said he dropped his phone and then he and his coaches were screaming, yelling, excited and running around.

Then he was asked if, like Draymond Green (who called him when he was drafted), he could recite all of the players drafted before him (via 95.7 The Game):

Not at all because I think I’m in the best spot. I think Markelle Fultz would rather be in my position than his. I think I definitely got the best spot as far as the draft situation.

Bell played against Fultz, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, during a Pac-12 game last season. Fultz had 22 points (8-for-16) with 2 rebounds and 4 assists. Bell had 10 points (5-for-7) with 11 rebounds, one block and one steal.

He called the Warriors “the best team to ever play” after joining the 2017 NBA champions. Another reason why the former Oregon star is excited to play for the team is there will be familiarity during summer league.

Warriors announce their Summer League roster pic.twitter.com/syzr5ENFKi — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) June 27, 2017

Four others on the roster also played for the Ducks at some point in college.

Meanwhile, his is not the first time Bell has made headlines since getting selected.

The reaction video of the draft party when he found out he was going to Golden State included a slight diss to LeBron James, though Bell did say during the aforementioned interview he would have loved to play for the Cavaliers.