5 most legitimate candidates to take over as Knicks president

After the New York Knicks moved on from former President of Basketball Operations Phil Jackson, the team will need to make a hire soon.

Fans have been interested in former Knicks like Allan Houston or Jeff Van Gundy. Others have mentioned R.C. Buford or Brian Wright from the Spurs, though neither seems likely to leave San Antonio especially while Popovich is still coaching.

Meanwhile, Chauncey Billups has been the favorite for the same job with the Cavaliers. This has let the speculation take wild extremes.

NO ONE has contacted the Knicks on my behalf. I am the coach at Kentucky and will be for a long time! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) June 30, 2017

Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari said no one reached out to the Knicks about their presidency vacancy, though he was mentioned one day prior. Isiah Thomas, who is also linked to the job, tweeted a similar sentiment expressing he is not interested in the New York gig.

Meanwhile, the Knicks have also “moved on” from Raptors president and early frontrunner Masai Ujiri. Another awesome choice would have been Artūras Karnišovas, who was recently considered a finalist for the Milwaukee general manager vacancy until he got the same position in Denver.

Even without these candidates, however, there are still various people who would be qualified if they don’t hire from within.

David Griffin

Former Cavs GM David Griffin been in touch with the Knicks and will be among the franchise's initial interviews — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 30, 2017

If the Knicks want to somehow find a way to enter the sweepstakes to land LeBron James when he becomes a free agent, this is the best move they can make.

James spoke about why Griffin was such an essential figurehead for the Cavaliers (via ESPN):

He’s pulled every move — he’s tried to make every move happen — to better this team to be able to compete for a championship. So we wouldn’t be in this position, obviously, without him and without the guys that are here.

Even if New York doesn’t try to bring Griffin to the team as a move to team James with longtime friend Carmelo Anthony, he’s still far and away one of the most qualified possible people for the job.

Former Cleveland exec Trent Redden would likely join him in New York.

Sam Hinkie

If Griffin is the most exciting option to help get King James on the throne in New York then Hinkie is the candidate who would get NBA Twitter the most excited.

Hinkie has become a martyr figure after encouraging the Philadelphia fan base to trust the process.

After the 76ers were able to select Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 overall pick after adding Ben Simmons the year prior, head coach Brett Brown even sent a thank you to the team’s former general manager and President of Basketball Operations.

There’s no doubt Hinkie did a much better job with his former team than Jackson did with the Knicks.

Sam Presti

Bleacher Report recently called Presti the best drafter of any NBA GM. He has been discussed as a candidate to replace Jackson in New York.

However, after taking over for the team when they were in Seattle as the SuperSonics, he has a contract with Oklahoma City (via ESPN):

Another name that has been mentioned internally as a candidate is Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti, sources told ESPN. The Knicks would likely need to offer compensation to the Thunder for Presti, who is currently under contract.

If the Knicks want to get Presti to New York, they would need to offer some compensation to Oklahoma City. However, if Dolan believes he is the right person for the job, it’d be a small price to pay long-term.

Otherwise, others from the Thunder to watch include Troy Weaver (vice president) and Mike Winger (assistant GM) as well.

Remember one piece of information through the report that the Knicks have discussed Presti: Sam Presti has a contract with OKC. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) June 29, 2017

Mike Zarren

Rockets GM Dary Morey says the Boston assistant general manager “for sure should be a GM” somewhere. Morey, who previously worked for the Celtics before his current position with Houston, would know.

After Zarren graduated from Harvard Law, he decided to become an unpaid intern for the Celtics. In fact, he may not want to leave for New York considering he grew up in Massachusets as a fan of the Celtics.

Meanwhile, however, there is a laundry list of teams who have previously expressed interest in Zarren including the Hawks, 76ers and Pistons. But none would be as big of a promotion as head of basketball operations for the Knicks.

Danny Ferry

Sam Hinkie, David Griffin and Danny Ferry are available, Knicks. — David Vertsberger (@_Verts) June 28, 2017

Former No. 2 overall pick Danny Ferry has had major front office gigs in the past but has not had a big role since his buyout from the Hawks in 2015.

Here’s one unusual reason why Ferry may get a chance in New York (via ESPN):

With the search bogged down and complicated, NBA commissioner Adam Silver advised the Bucks, according to sources, to consider former Cavs and Hawks GM Danny Ferry, who is currently a consultant for the Pelicans. The Bucks reached out to Ferry, and he was open to discussing the job.

Just don’t let former Knicks star Marcus Camby know Ferry is being considered. Camby was once suspended for trying to fight with Ferry but accidentally striking Jeff Van Gundy instead.

