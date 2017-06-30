Magic GM John Hammond on the draft, free agency approach, recent NBA trades, Orlando's core and more

On the latest episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy was joined by Orlando Magic general manager John Hammond. They discussed:
0:30: The Chris Paul trade to the Houston Rockets.
1:15: How stars teaming up and forming super-teams has affected how he does his job.
2:00: What attracted him to the Magic GM job.
2:45: The front office staff that Orlando has assembled and how they’ll work together.
3:30: Drafting Jonathan Isaac with the sixth overall pick and how he fits in Orlando.
4:50: Whether he’ll continue pursuing long, versatile players like he did with the Milwaukee Bucks.
6:40: Thoughts on second-round pick Wesley Iwundu and what he’ll bring to the team.
7:25: Are the Magic focused on rebuilding and developing players or trying to win now?
9:00: With several super-teams around the NBA right now, is building for several years down the road smarter?
10:30: How he discovered Giannis Antetokounmpo when he was with the Bucks.
13:05: The value of putting veterans around a young core and whether he’ll try to do that in Orlando.
14:20: How does this offseason’s activity so far compare to other years?
15:50: A typical day for him leading up to free agency.
16:50: How aggressive will the Magic be in free agency and in trade discussions next week?
18:20: Is anyone on the team is untouchable?
19:15: Thoughts on Aaron Gordon, Elfrid Payton and Mario Hezonja.
21:55: How do you plan on using Orlando’s G-League team?
23:00: Lessons he learned from his time with Milwaukee that he can use in Orlando.
24:20: The Magic struggled offensively last year. What steps will be taken to turn the offense around?
25:45: The best part of being a GM and the most challenging part of the job.
27:55: What advice would you give to someone who hopes to work in an NBA front office?
28:40: Does Orlando’s nice weather and lack of state income tax help when it comes to pursuing free agents?
Podcast, Featured, Aaron Gordon, Chris Paul, Elfrid Payton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, Jason Kidd, Jason Terry, Jonathan Isaac, Mario Hezonja, Wesley Iwundu, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Toronto Raptors
Comments