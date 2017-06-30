Magic GM John Hammond on the draft, free agency approach, recent NBA trades, Orlando's core and more

0:30: The Chris Paul trade to the Houston Rockets.

1:15: How stars teaming up and forming super-teams has affected how he does his job.

2:00: What attracted him to the Magic GM job.

2:45: The front office staff that Orlando has assembled and how they’ll work together.

3:30: Drafting Jonathan Isaac with the sixth overall pick and how he fits in Orlando.

4:50: Whether he’ll continue pursuing long, versatile players like he did with the Milwaukee Bucks.

6:40: Thoughts on second-round pick Wesley Iwundu and what he’ll bring to the team.

7:25: Are the Magic focused on rebuilding and developing players or trying to win now?

9:00: With several super-teams around the NBA right now, is building for several years down the road smarter?

10:30: How he discovered Giannis Antetokounmpo when he was with the Bucks.

13:05: The value of putting veterans around a young core and whether he’ll try to do that in Orlando.

14:20: How does this offseason’s activity so far compare to other years?

15:50: A typical day for him leading up to free agency.

16:50: How aggressive will the Magic be in free agency and in trade discussions next week?

18:20: Is anyone on the team is untouchable?

19:15: Thoughts on Aaron Gordon, Elfrid Payton and Mario Hezonja.

21:55: How do you plan on using Orlando’s G-League team?

23:00: Lessons he learned from his time with Milwaukee that he can use in Orlando.

24:20: The Magic struggled offensively last year. What steps will be taken to turn the offense around?

25:45: The best part of being a GM and the most challenging part of the job.

27:55: What advice would you give to someone who hopes to work in an NBA front office?

28:40: Does Orlando’s nice weather and lack of state income tax help when it comes to pursuing free agents?