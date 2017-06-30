Lakers 'have little incentive' to trade for Paul George

If the Los Angeles Lakers hope to add Paul George from the Indiana Pacers, it seems they may not need to trade away any assets after all.

Lakers are not expecting to get Paul George in trade as they've held firm on keeping Lonzo Ball & Brandon Ingram. https://t.co/tibT1zmnFI pic.twitter.com/vA5rEUR1O1 — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) June 30, 2017

Why aren’t the Lakers trying to land George in a trade? The most logical explanation is they feel they don’t need to give up anything (via Los Angeles Times):

According to people not authorized to speak publicly, George, a Palmdale native, is still telling friends that he intends to be a Laker in 2018. Because of that, he knows the Lakers have little incentive to trade for him now.

If George remains only interested in Los Angeles, there’s no need to trade assets to land him. This puts the front office in a place where they can keep players like Jordan Clarkson and Julius Randle as well as future picks.

Before the 2017 NBA draft, the Lakers were “at a standstill” on their offer to the Pacers because the Indiana front office is “not eager” to help L A. land their superstar.

This also changes the decision-making process for other teams as well. ESPN’s Zach Lowe reports Boston has not offered Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown or their pick from the Nets next season for Geoge.

The Rockets also entered trade conversations after recently acquiring star point guard Chris Paul from the Clippers but likely do not have the necessary assets for a successful offer.