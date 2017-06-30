What does Ricky Rubio trade mean for Gordon Hayward and the Jazz?

The Minnesota Timberwolves traded point guard Ricky Rubio to the Utah Jazz for a first-round pick. How will this impact Gordon Hayward?

Source confirms Jazz sending OKC 2018 first round pick to Minnesota in Rubio deal. @1280Spence first to report compensation — Tony Jones (@tribjazz) June 30, 2017

The Jazz have landed a starting point guard in Rubio. But the move may not help Utah’s chances of bringing back Hayward, their star free agent. The Jazz forward indicated he wanted the team to bring back George Hill as point guard.

One reason to trade for Rubio is if they believe they will not be able to afford to sign Hill. If Hayward and fellow Jazz free agent Joe Ingles stay in Utah, then the Jazz could offer an $8.4 million mid-level exception deal to another free agent.

Jazz needed to make a move that would help entice Gordon Hayward to stay. Got Rubio — but not sure that'll be enough. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) June 30, 2017

Hayward will have three meetings during free agency. One will be with the Heat, another will be with the Celtics and then the last will be with Utah.

But if Hayward leaves, however, Utah is also linked to Andre Iguodala in free agency as a potential replacement.