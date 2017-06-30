The Thunder turned Serge Ibaka's contract into Paul George

The Oklahoma City Thunder did not have much cap space during free agency but made a splash before it began with a trade for Paul George.

Think about the Oklahoma City Thunder trade this way: one year later, the Thunder traded one year of Serge Ibaka for one year of Paul George — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) July 1, 2017

The Pacers will receive Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis in the deal. The Thunder traded Serge Ibaka for Oladipo and Sabonis as well as Ersan Ilyasova in June 2016.

Last season, Ilyasova played just three games for Oklahoma City. He was traded with a first-round pick for Jerami Grant.

The Lakers were not willing to part with any of their trade assets for George because they expected he would join the team via free agency. The Celtics had a similar mindset. Instead, he will join the Thunder.

George is not playing for a legitimate Western Conference contender in Oklahoma City, which means he’s less likely to stay long-term. As such, the Thunder may have landed a cheaper deal for George than some would have expected.