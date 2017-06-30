5 most realistic options to take over point guard for Timberwolves

After the Minnesota Timberwolves traded Ricky Rubio to the Utah Jazz, it became clear the Timberwolves will need a new starting point guard.

With 21-year-old Tyus Jones as the only point guard on the roster, who will take over as the starter for head coach Tom Thibodeau?

Jeff Teague

Keep an eye on Jeff Teague as a possible Rubio replacement for the Wolves. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) June 30, 2017

As of now, Teague is considered the most likely candidate to replace Rubio and Kris Dunn as the starting point guard for the Timberwolves. Teague was an All-Star during the 2014-15 NBA season.

Last season, he stayed healthy enough to play all 82 games for the Pacers during his first season in Indiana. He put up career-high numbers in both rebounds and assists per game.

George Hill

George Hill becomes an option for Minnesota in wake of this Ricky Rubio trade, I'm told. @ZachLowe_NBA notes Jeff Teague a possibility too — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 30, 2017

Minnesota is considered one of the top destinations for Hill if he decides to leave Utah in free agency. While it would essentially mean the Timberwolves and Jazz had a point guard swap, Hill had a career-high 16.9 points per game last season.

Hill, 31, would make legitimate sense for Utah as a starting point guard but may not be young enough to be a part of the young core they’re building for the team.

Derrick Rose

The Timberwolves view PG Derrick Rose as a free agent target this summer, league sources tell ESPN. More here: https://t.co/k7pa1gsoHm — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) May 24, 2017

He previously played for Thibodeau from 2010 until 2015 and would join former teammate Jimmy Butler in Minnesota. The Knicks veteran was also a rumored trade target to the Timberwolves earlier this season.

Thibodeau has also served as an assistant coach for USA Men’s Basketball since 2013. Rose has played under his tutelage for the national team as well.

Rajon Rondo

Possible Rondo landing spot: Minnesota. Rondo sort of Rubio Lite, but Thibs saw the best of him in Boston–and loves his swagger. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) June 30, 2017

Thibodeau is also linked to Rondo because he was the associate head coach for the Celtics from 2007 until 2010. He spoke about working with Rondo during the 2008 season when Boston won the title (via NBA TV):

It was a good thing that he had that stubbornness. He kept us organized. I thought each year, he grew, it was a challenge, but he did great things for us.

Rondo was waived by the Bulls earlier today and will become a free agent this offseason.

Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry also could be in the mix for Minnesota. https://t.co/KmyTAZLFSH — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) June 30, 2017

This would be the most exciting option for the Timberwolves, especially considering new Minnesota star Jimmy Butler is already working to recruit the free agent point guard.

If the Timberwolves can pair him with Butler as well as Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns, they’d have one of the most electrifying cores in the Western Conference.