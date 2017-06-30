Timberwolves to sign Jeff Teague as starting point guard

Former Indiana Pacers point guard Jeff Teague will sign a three-year, $57 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jeff Teague has agreed to a three-year, $57M deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, league sources tell The Vertical. 3rd-year player option. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2017

Teague and the Timberwolves were said to have “mutual interest” before the free agency period began. The Knicks, once considered interested in Teague, was not able to schedule a meeting with the point guard.

Minnesota desperately needs shooters to complete the team they are currently assembling. Earlier today, we wrote about the top players available to replace Rubio on the Timberwolves.

Below are the three-point percentages from last season of the point guards who are available free agents this offseason. We included Ricky Rubio and Kris Dunn for comparison.

Patty Mills — 41.4 percent Kyle Lowry — 41.2 percent George Hill — 40.3 percent Rajon Rondo — 37.6 percent Jeff Teague — 35.7 percent Jrue Holiday — 35.6 percent Shaun Livingston — 33.3 percent Ricky Rubio* — 30.6 percent Kris Dunn* — 28.8 percent Derrick Rose — 21.7 percent

Teague finished in the middle of the pack for free agent point guards shooting from deep range last season.

After the deal, the Timberwolves will have an estimated $12 million in cap space to help finish off their roster. The 21-year-old Tyus Jones will serve as the primary backup for Teague next season.