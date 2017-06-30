Timberwolves to sign Jeff Teague as starting point guard

Former Indiana Pacers point guard Jeff Teague will sign a three-year, $57 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Teague and the Timberwolves were said to have “mutual interest” before the free agency period began. The Knicks, once considered interested in Teague, was not able to schedule a meeting with the point guard.
Minnesota desperately needs shooters to complete the team they are currently assembling. Earlier today, we wrote about the top players available to replace Rubio on the Timberwolves.
Below are the three-point percentages from last season of the point guards who are available free agents this offseason. We included Ricky Rubio and Kris Dunn for comparison.
Patty Mills — 41.4 percent
Kyle Lowry — 41.2 percent
George Hill — 40.3 percent
Rajon Rondo — 37.6 percent
Jeff Teague — 35.7 percent
Jrue Holiday — 35.6 percent
Shaun Livingston — 33.3 percent
Ricky Rubio* — 30.6 percent
Kris Dunn* — 28.8 percent
Derrick Rose — 21.7 percent
Teague finished in the middle of the pack for free agent point guards shooting from deep range last season.
After the deal, the Timberwolves will have an estimated $12 million in cap space to help finish off their roster. The 21-year-old Tyus Jones will serve as the primary backup for Teague next season.
