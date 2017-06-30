Trending stories: Blake Griffin, George Hill, Chris Paul and more

USA Today Sports

June 29 10:58 PM
The Knicks are assembling a list of candidates they’ll speak to for their team president opening, and former Cavs GM David Griffin has had an initial conversation with the team, sources tell ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

June 29 12:48 PM
Kevin Arnovitz and Brian Windhorst on the Chris Paul trade, what the Clippers do with Blake, Gordon Hayward’s status on the market, the value of a superstar and the Spurs.

June 29 10:16 PM
New York Knicks fans celebrated on Wednesday after learning the club had parted ways with much-maligned team president Phil Jackson . On Thursday, New York newspapers joined in on the fun…

June 29 12:11 PM
Anthony reportedly lit into Kristaps Porzingis over triangle praise

June 29 06:12 PM
Free agent forwards Blake Griffin will meet with the Phoenix Suns when the NBA free agency period begins Saturday, reports John Gambadoro.

Harden helped sell Paul on Rockets – via theundefeated.com

June 29 08:33 AM
It was the eve of last week’s NBA draft when Chris Paul sat on a couch quietly while appearing deep in thought as he looked down on an active dance floor at the…

2017 NBA Manifesto – via shamsports.com

June 29 12:49 AM
June 29 08:13 PM
The Knicks have drawn interest from Kentucky coach John Calipari for the team’s vacant president of operations role, a sentiment that is not mutual at this time, sources said Thursday.

June 29 10:17 PM

June 29 08:07 PM
George Hill, having just completed the final year of a five-year, $40 million deal that he originally signed with the Pacers in 2012, has changed agents prior to becoming an unrestricted free agent…

FiveThirtyEight’s CARMELO NBA Projections – via projects.fivethirtyeight.com

June 29 03:25 PM
The FiveThirtyEight Career-Arc Regression Model Estimator with Local Optimization (CARMELO) is a system that forecasts a player’s future performance.

June 29 07:20 PM
The odds of Thomas being considered for this job should be the same as John Blutarsky’s grade point average.

June 29 07:11 PM
For the second season in a row, a Spurs icon on the clock The last time Spurs fans saw Manu Ginobili, he was blowing them kisses. Decision day has not yet arrived for Ginobili, the soon-to-be 40-year-old guard from Argentina and one of South Texas’ favorite adopted sons. By design, Ginobili hasn’t said much about his impending decision since the night of the Spurs’ ouster. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Ginobili should take all the time he needs …

