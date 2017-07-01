Heat considered current favorite to sign top free agent Gordon Hayward

The Miami Heat have been aggressive in their pursuit of top free agent forward Gordon Hayward. They have a strong chance to sign him.

Have confirmed that this banner is legit, has been put up with other players' on drive outside of AmericanAirlines Arena. pic.twitter.com/LjJZoOIrEr — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) July 1, 2017

The organization has already put up a banner of Hayward in a team jersey outside of the arena. After the season, the Jazz had a similar approach with a billboard to convince their star to stay in Utah.

Hayward, who meets with Miami today, also has time scheduled with the Celtics as well as the Jazz. Last month, we reported Hayward and the team had mutual interest.

Our own Alex Kennedy reports Hassan Whiteside has recruited Hayward to the Heat. He was at the meeting in Miami. Others present include Juwan Howard (former player and current assistant coach) as well as seven-time NBA All-Star Alonzo Mourning.

Currently, early indication is the Heat are considered the favorite to sign Hayward.