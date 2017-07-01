JJ Redick signs one-year, $23 million deal with the 76ers

Former Los Angeles Clippers shooter JJ Redick will sign a massive one-year, $23 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

JJ Redick has agreed to a one-year, $23 million deal with the 76ers, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2017

One source estimated Redick would earn between $16 and $18 million on a new contract. Then ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski estimated he could receive $20 million. The $23 million he eventually received was unexpected, though the 76ers have been looking to sign veterans for expensive one-year offers.

Philadelphia still has an estimated $26 million in available cap space even after the deal, which means more signings can still happen for the team.

Other suitors included the Nets. One reporter hinted Redick would sign with Brooklyn partially because he already has a $4 million home in the city. Redick was also recently linked to the Timberwolves.

Minnesota was reportedly interested in signing Redick for a multi-year deal. Instead, however, Redick can work with the young core in Philadelphia and then potentially sign with a team contending to win a title during the 2018 offseason.

Sam Dekker will likely serve as the replacement for Redick in Los Angeles.