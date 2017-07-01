NBA Free Agency 2017: Centers

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Nerlens Noel
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Dallas
8.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg
Defense-oriented big man with a lot of upside and some red flags.
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Denver
10.4 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.5 apg
The Nuggets gave up Jusuf Nurkic to acquire him. Hard to picture them letting him go.
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: San Antonio
5.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg
Another great pickup by the Spurs. Quite a defensive presence for them.
4. Kelly Olynyk
Restricted / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Boston
9.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg
Figures to be a productive reserve big men for a lot of years.
5. Aron Baynes
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Last team: Detroit
4.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg
Super strong backup center will play physical every minute on the floor.
6. JaVale McGee
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Golden State
6.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg
Out of nowhere, he put together a great season as a bit player with the Warriors. Fits in really well there.
7. Andrew Bogut
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Cleveland
2.9 ppg, 8.1 rpg
Real fine post defender who takes high-percentage shots and will not complain about lack of touches. Gets injured a lot.
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Golden State
6.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg
Adored by fans everywhere he’s played because of his effort. Despised by many opponents because of his physical approach to the game.
9. Willie Reed
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Last team: Miami
5.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg
Became a solid rotation player for a pretty decent team in Miami. Will not have to do the minimum contract thing again.
10. Alex Len
Restricted / Center / 7-1 / Last team: Phoenix
8.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg
Has shown progress, but not to the extent that most would have wanted.
11. Ekpe Udoh
Center / 6-10 / Last team: Fenerbahce (Turkey)
12.1 ppg, 7,7 rpg, 2.1 bpg
Comes off a very strong season in which he was named MVP of the Euroleague Final Four.
12. Roy Hibbert
Unrestricted / Center / 7-2 / Last team: Denver
4.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg
The changes in the NBA have not played up to his strengths. Lack of mobility is troubling in this pace-and-space era.
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Last team: LA Clippers
8.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg
He has cut down on the long twos to take more threes… with some success: 37.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
14. Tiago Splitter
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Atlanta
4.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg
Missed an entire year due to injury and came back shooting threes.
15. Mike Muscala
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Atlanta
6.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg
Opens up the floor with very good three-point shooting. Not much of a rebounder or defender.
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Chicago
5.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg
Has not been able to establish himself as a key rotation player anywhere yet. He’s 25, though, so probably getting another chance.
17. Festus Ezeli
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Portland
–
Has missed two entire seasons in five years due to injury. That will scare a lot of teams away.
18. Jeff Withey
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Utah
2.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg
Big man in the middle. Opponents improved their offensive rating 6.3 points with him on the floor, though.
19. Anderson Varejao
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Golden State
1.3 ppg, 1.9 rpg
The wheels are falling off for the veteran Brazilian big man.
20. Larry Sanders
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Cleveland
0.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg
The Cavs gave him a chance, but was reportedly not in game shape yet after two years away from basketball.
21. Joel Anthony
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Last team: San Antonio
1.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg
A bit player in San Antonio.
