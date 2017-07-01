USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2017: Shooting Guards

NBA Free Agency 2017: Shooting Guards

Free Agency

NBA Free Agency 2017: Shooting Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Detroit
13.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg

Many of us expected him to have a breakout season with the Pistons. Didn’t happen. There will still be a market for him.
Agent: Rich Paul
2016/17 Earnings: $3,678,319
Career Earnings: $11,995,639
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Miami
15.8 ppg, 4.3 apg, 3.3 rpg

Had a breakout season in Miami as one of the main pieces of the overachieving Heat. Played way more efficient basketball than he used to.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2016/17 Earnings: $2,898,000
Career Earnings: $19,719,270
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Atlanta
14.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg

Put together his best season yet in a contract year. Bodes well for him in free agency.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $2,281,605
Career Earnings: $6,033,525
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Last team: Cleveland
10.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg

There will be a market for a shooter like him even at age 36.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2016/17 Earnings: $5,239,437
Career Earnings: $62,147,455
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Last team: Oklahoma City
6.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg

Terrific defender. Doesn’t bring much on the offensive end. Terrible three-point shooter.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2016/17 Earnings: $2,183,072
Career Earnings: $5,665,592
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: San Antonio
6.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg

One of the most athletic players we’ve seen wearing a Spur jersey. Although that might not be saying much…
Agent: Andy Shiffman
2016/17 Earnings: $874,636
Career Earnings: $1,399,729
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Memphis
9.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg

Thirteen years into his NBA career, he remains a very good perimeter defender.
Agent: Raymond Brothers
2016/17 Earnings: $5,000,000
Career Earnings: $39,227,037
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Sacramento
10.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.1 apg

Gets buckets, but he’s not the most efficient scorer around.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2016/17 Earnings: $10,203,755
Career Earnings: $60,875,465
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: San Antonio
7.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg

Has a little left in the tank. Will he return for another season?
Agent: Herb Rudoy
2016/17 Earnings: $14,000,000
Career Earnings: $125,039,615
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Last team: Atlanta
7.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg

The defensive ace lost his starting spot with the Hawks late in the season.
Agent: Guy Zucker
2016/17 Earnings: $4,000,000
Career Earnings: $34,375,228
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Memphis
8.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg

The most athletic 40-year-old man in basketball. Basically a three-point shooter at this point of his career.
Agent: Kurt Schoeppler
2016/17 Earnings: $4,264,057
Career Earnings: $173,927,444
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Last team: LA Lakers
13.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg

The shoot-happy guard revived his career with more than decent play with the Lakers.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $5,443,918
Career Earnings: $33,499,809
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Sacramento
8.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg

Lack of improvement is disappointing – if not surprising considering he’s spent his whole career in Sacramento.
Agent: Rich Paul
2016/17 Earnings: $4,008,882
Career Earnings: $13,087,722
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Sacramento
8.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg

Keeps making threes at a good clip, but the defense is not what it used to be.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2016/17 Earnings: $12,500,000
Career Earnings: $55,880,777
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: New York
7.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg

WIll probably be looking at his sixth NBA team. Has proved he belongs, though.
Agent: Jason Glushon
2016/17 Earnings: $1,015,696
Career Earnings: $2,779,478
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Indiana
7.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg

Put in the work with Indiana, but didn’t have a good year there while dealing with injury problems.
Agent: Paolo Zamorano
2016/17 Earnings: $7,000,000
Career Earnings: $48,057,071
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Golden State
6.8 ppg, 1.6 rpg

The Blazers may offer him a contract if only to prevent him from killing them every time.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2016/17 Earnings: $1,015,696
Career Earnings: $2,779,454
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Milwaukee
4.1 ppg, 1.4 rpg

You can do a lot worse if you’re looking for a veteran to hit open threes. He shot a career-high 42.7 percent from beyond the arc with the Bucks.
Agent: Ryan N. Davis
2016/17 Earnings: $1,551,659
Career Earnings: $106,782,266
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Chicago
5.5 ppg, 0.6 rpg

Has made an NBA career out of three-point shooting. He made just 30.8 percent of his attempts this year.
Agent: Wallace Prather
2016/17 Earnings: $3,488,000
Career Earnings: $24,237,958
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Philadelphia
9.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg

His days as a starter are probably behind him after that rough year with Philly.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2016/17 Earnings: $9,000,000
Career Earnings: $36,412,847
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Orlando
9.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg

Injuries have stalled the the career of this sharp-shooting guard. Only 39 games the last two seasons.
Agent: Andrew Vye
2016/17 Earnings: $6,540,000
Career Earnings: $24,126,584
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Minnesota
4.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg

Had the worst PER of any player with at least 1,000 minutes played this season.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $3,500,000
Career Earnings: $22,675,676
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Brooklyn
5.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg

Has shot below 42 percent from the field every season since 2008. There may not be another deal for him.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2016/17 Earnings: $2,500,000
Career Earnings: $34,376,401
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Last team: Boston
2.3 ppg, 0.9 rpg

Athleticism is off the charts, we know that. Anything else?
Agent: Leon Rose
2016/17 Earnings: $1,825,200
Career Earnings: $5,249,520
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: LA Clippers
3.3 ppg, 0.8 apg

Has put up big numbers in the D-League. Have not seen much of him in the NBA.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2016/17 Earnings: $874,636
Career Earnings: $1,474,636
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Dallas
2.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg

Tenacious defensive player with little to offer on the offensive end.
Agent: Henry Thomas
2016/17 Earnings: $1,015,695
Career Earnings: $2,251,494
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Cleveland
9.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg

Has more postseason games than regular season games the last two years. Won a ring in the process.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $1,551,659
Career Earnings: $17,998,976
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: New York
3.0 ppg, 1.4 rpg

Shot better than 41 percent from the field only once in his NBA career and that was back in 2008.
Agent: Herb Rudoy
2016/17 Earnings: $1,410,598
Career Earnings: $22,254,895

, Free Agency

, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended Videos

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home