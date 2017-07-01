Timberwolves to meet with coveted free agent Paul Millsap

The Minnesota Timberwolves have made no secret of their desire to improve after trading for Jimmy Butler from the Chicago Bulls.

Paul Millsap has a meeting lined up with the Minnesota Timberwolves today, league sources told Basketball Insiders. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 1, 2017

The latest rumor is the front office will meet with Paul Millsap, a free agent power forward from the Hawks.

Last season, the Atlanta forward averaged a career-high 18.1 points per game as well as a career-high 3.7 assists per game. He also added 7.7 rebounds per game one season after averaging a career-high 9.0 rpg.

Millsap would join Teague, who signed with the Timberwolves as their point guard, and Butler in Minnesota next season. This continues to build on what was an already impressive core of young talent in Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins.

Source close to free agent Paul Millsap says Denver and Minnesota have emerged as frontrunners. Sacramento and Phoenix still in the mix. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) July 1, 2017

Early reports indicate Minnesota is considered one of the favorites to sign Millsap during the free agency period. The Timberwolves have around $11.3 million in cap space available to sign him.

However, the team may also use the first-round pick they received for Ricky Rubio to package in another trade to get rid of Cole Aldrich.

Other teams interested in Millsap include the Suns, Nuggets and Kings.