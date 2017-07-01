Trending stories: Free agency, trades and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Derrick Rose a long shot to return to the Knicks: sources – via nydailynews.com
June 30 05:10 PM
Despite reports of mutual interest before Phil Jackson was fired, a reunion between the Knicks and Derrick Rose appears to be a longshot.
Jazz trade for guard Ricky Rubio, ending George Hill’s time in Utah – via sltrib.com
June 30 05:09 PM
The Utah Jazz have acquired guard Ricky Rubio in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves, The Salt Lake Tribune has learned. According to sources, the sides have been working hard on hammering out a deal, …
Knicks passing on Masai Ujiri as new Knicks favorite emerges – via nypost.com
June 30 09:16 AM
ORLANDO – So much for Masai Ujiri. ESPN reported the Knicks are not expected to ask for permission to speak to the Raptors president, who recently signed a contract extension that gives him five ye…
Holiday to re-sign with Pels for 5 years, $126M – via espn.com
July 01 07:03 AM
Free-agent guard Jrue Holiday has agreed to a five-year, $126 million deal to stay with the Pelicans, his agent Jason Glushon told ESPN, allowing New Orleans to keep an indispensable player on its roster.
Spurs re-up with Mills – via blog.mysanantonio.com
July 01 12:15 AM
Patty Mills has agreed to re-sign with the Spurs in the early going of free agency
Sources: Timberwolves reach agreement with Jeff Teague – via sports.yahoo.com
July 01 12:22 AM
Teague agreed to a three-year, $57 million contract that includes a third-year player option.
Paul George a high-risk, high-reward move for OKC – via espn.com
July 01 01:55 AM
Sam Presti delivered a second star to Oklahoma City to play alongside Russell Westbrook. Now the Thunder GM has to see if it’ll work — and if the star duo will stay in town beyond next summer.
NBA Salary Cap FAQ – via cbafaq.com
September 12 02:28 PM
Houdini act puts Thunder back in title contention – via newsok.com
June 30 11:52 PM
JUN 30, 2017 – The news came just before dusk, on a stormy night. But through the shadows, clouds, lightning and, yes, Thunder, the light of incredible news broke through. Paul George is headed for Oklahoma City.
Sorry, Lakers. Sorry, Boston. Sorry, Cleveland. You all could have used the Pacers’ star swingman. But no team will make better use of George than the Thunder.
OKC is back in the championship hunt …
