Dion Waiters meeting with Lakers and has history with GM Rob Pelinka

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently meeting with free agent shooting guard Dion Waiters, who played well for the Miami Heat last season.

Earlier this offseason, Waiters declined a player option worth approximately $3.2 million. While he has indicated he may take a discount to re-sign with the Heat, where he wants to play next year. The organization will meet with Waiters in Los Angeles.

But Miami may need to pursue other options if they are able to land coveted free agent Gordon Hayward. The Heat are currently considered the favorites to sign Hayward.

Los Angeles Lakers have a meeting with free agent guard Dion Waiters tonight, a league source told Basketball Insiders. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 3, 2017

Waiters is signed to Landmark Sports, which was previously run by current Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka. Waiters previously called Pelinka to the Lakers “a dream come true” and called the opportunity impossible to turn down.

Meanwhile, worries about Waiters in the locker room were partially dispelled earlier this week. Teammates from the Heat recently spoke about playing with Waiters last season (via Bleacher Report):

Goran Dragic called him “the opposite” of a bad teammate. Hassan Whiteside said Waiters has “been nothing but good for us.” Spoelstra credited Waiters for “embracing our culture” and “meeting us more than halfway.”

When J.J. Redick signed with the 76ers, it became significantly less likely the franchise would bring Waiters to Philadelphia for a hometown reunion.

One report estimates it would take between $8 million and $10 million per year to sign Waiters. If pursued, expect the Lakers offer a one-year deal with a potential team option for the second season.

I'd be very happy w/Dion Waiters on a 1-year deal. The Lakers badly need a high USG% guy who can get his own shot. Good spot up shooter too. — Laker Film Room (@LakerFilmRoom) July 3, 2017

It’s worth mentioning Los Angeles has said they will prioritize shooting this offseason during the free agency period. Much like with Rondo, who is also linked to the Lakers, Waiters shot a career-high from 3-point range last year.

Waiters also had a career-high in rebounds per game as well as assists per game. His 15.8 points per game were nearly identical to his career-high in 2013-14.