NBA Free Agency Rumors: 4 teams most likely to sign Rudy Gay

After Rudy Gay opted out of his contract with the Sacramento Kings, he became a free agent for the upcoming season. Where could he play?

As other top free agents land with their teams, Gay remains available on the open market. Here are the best fits for him next season.

Oklahoma City Thunder

I'm told nothing is done between the Thunder and Rudy Gay. He is currently in Oklahoma City meeting with the Thunder today. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) July 2, 2017

The Thunder are in a “strong position” to sign Gay, though the two sides have not yet agreed on the financials of a deal.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the forward is a fit for the Thunder. But Oklahoma City does not have much cap space, which means they may need to seek a sign-and-trade with the Kings.

San Antonio Spurs

#Spurs doing their due diligence. Rudy Gay is another named that surfaced as free agency approaches. He's rehabbing in Austin. pic.twitter.com/yxcXmMn1Ka — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) June 30, 2017

San Antonio plans to offer a deal worth $9 million annually to Jonathan Simmons. However, if he takes more money to sign with a different team during free agency, the Spurs could use Rudy Gay to add depth to an already impressive roster if he’s willing to take a pay cut to play for a contender.

Miami Heat

Gordon Hayward is obviously the Miami Heat's top target, but they're expected to be in the mix for Rudy Gay too. Gay has a place in Miami. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 1, 2017

Gay has not yet scheduled a meeting with the Heat though he could be their lead back up plan if Miami cannot sign Gordon Hayward.

Here is what one recent report said of the likeliness (via Miami Herald):

If Hayward eschews the Heat, the Heat likely will try to retain most of last year’s team and also could make a play for a few veterans, with Rudy Gay among those interested in Miami.

If he signs with the Heat, the team may not have the cap space to bring back Dion Waiters next season.

Los Angeles Clippers

Free agents Clippers interested in: Jonathan Simmons, Rudy Gay, Danilo Gallinari, P.J. Tucker, James Johnson, Joe Ingles, Andre Iguodala. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 30, 2017

Before free agency began, Los Angeles was targeting numerous small forwards. However, many (including Andre Iguodala, P.J. Tucker and Joe Ingles) have already signed new deals.

The Clippers will meet with small forward free agents Danilo Gallinari and Rudy Gay over the next few days.