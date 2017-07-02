Rajon Rondo a 'strong consideration' to play for Lakers

After he was waived by the Chicago Bulls, former Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo may find himself playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lakers obviously hanging back at start of free agency, but one player they continue to give strong consideration to is Rajon Rondo — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 2, 2017

The Lakers reportedly called Rondo as well as Andre Iguodala (who re-signed with the Warriors) and Ben McLemore when free agency began earlier this week.

Los Angeles is in pursuit of a backup point guard to play alongside Lonzo Ball and may look to bring back Tyler Ennis (via Los Angeles Times):

Right now, the Lakers don’t have a true backup point guard, but they are leaning toward re-signing Tyler Ennis, who joined the team via trade last season.

Last season, Rondo was considered an excellent and respected leader for the young players in the Bulls locker room. If pursued, expect the Lakers offer a one-year deal with a team option for the second season.

It’s worth mentioning Los Angeles has said they will prioritize shooting this offseason during the free agency period. Rondo shot a career-high 37.6 percent from 3-pt range last season, more than all available free agent point guards besides just Patty Mills and George Hill.

Another team potentially interested in Rondo is the Knicks, who are also interested in veteran point guard Darren Collison. Rondo could also end up in Los Angeles playing for the rival Clippers next season.

Hearing Rajon Rondo would be interested in the Clippers. He likes Los Angeles. Also, he has friends on the team and history with Doc Rivers. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 2, 2017