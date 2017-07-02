Trending stories: Iman Shumpert, free agency deals and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Cleveland’s in talks with Houston on a deal to move Iman Shumpert to Rockets, league sources tell ESPN. – via espn.com
July 01 04:34 PM
Lowe: OKC gambles on Paul George and wins a trade – via espn.com
July 01 01:14 PM
Zach Lowe examines the Paul George trade from all angles, revealing what happened and almost happened for OKC, Indiana, Cleveland, Denver and Boston.
July 01 11:49 PM
July 01 06:14 PM
July 01 11:50 PM
Sources: Rockets agree to deal with 7-footer Qi – via espn.com
July 01 12:07 PM
7-foot-2 Zhou Qi, the 43rd pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, has agreed to a multi-year deal with the Rockets, sources said.
How an obscure rule could cost the Rockets a key player – via espn.com
July 02 12:53 AM
Nene was reportedly planning to re-sign with the Rockets — until the deal fell apart because of a league rule. Bobby Marks explains what happened and the options for each side now.
Sources: Sixers, Redick agree to 1-year contract – via espn.com
July 01 04:22 PM
The 76ers have agreed with shooting guard JJ Redick on a one-year deal worth $23 millions, according to sources.
Every deal all 30 NBA teams can still make – via espn.com
July 01 10:20 AM
How many teams still have max cap room? What kind of deals can contenders still make? We’re updating the need-to-know information throughout free agency as each deal comes in.
Cavs give Calderon 1-year deal to back up Kyrie – via espn.com
July 01 09:27 PM
The Cavs have agreed with Jose Calderon on a one-year, $2.3 million deal that will bring in the veteran point guard to serve as Kyrie Irving’s backup.
