Vince Carter will meet with the Kings on Monday

The Sacramento Kings will meet with veteran Vince Carter on Monday. The 40-year-old free agent appears interested in playing until he can’t.

After the Kings reportedly pulled out of the race to sign veteran small forward Danilo Gallinari, Carter may be another option for Sacramento. Carter will meet with the Kings.

8-time All-Star Vince Carter is scheduled to take a meeting with the Sacramento Kings on Monday, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 2, 2017

Here is what Carter said in January about his potential retirement when he was asked about his decision (via Yahoo):

I cannot put myself on the other side of the fence. I can’t put me out of the NBA yet. We’re just going to go for it until the doors close and there are no more opportunities. That’s kind of where I am. If 21 [seasons] were available, the old guy will still be around.

Another team with potential interest in Carter is the Warriors, who would sign him for less money than the Kings could offer.

Early speculation estimates Sacramento could be willing to offer a two-year, $20 million deal to convince the 8-time NBA All-Star to sign with the Kings.